First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Holiday Inn Effingham.
The chamber will welcome the following local nonprofit members to speak on behalf of their organizations:
Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association — Delaine Donaldson, President
The Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association exists because of a desire to promote interpretive culture and history as a means of increasing public awareness of the history of Effingham County and the National Road.
LeAnn’s Legacy — Barb Starwalt, President
LeAnn’s Legacy is a not-for-profit organization whose goal is to provide love, strength and hope to those who are undergoing cancer treatment.
United Way of Effingham County — Emily Hille, Executive Director
For over 60 years, the United Way of Effingham County has brought people and resources together to meet the changing needs of Effingham County residents to get them on the path to self-sufficiency.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $20 per person in advance and is open to the public. Register by Thursday, Nov. 3 online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events, or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
