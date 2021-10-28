First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 5, at noon at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. The November luncheon will focus on local nonprofits, including Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness, Enduring Freedom Ministries, Kiwanis Club of Effingham County and Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.
The luncheon will also feature business, The Equity. The Equity is the largest independent agricultural cooperative in Illinois and offers a broad range of products to fulfill customers' needs.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $15 per person in advance and is open to the public. Register by Thursday, Nov. 4, online through the Chamber’s Event Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
