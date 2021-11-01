Chili and Soup Supper
Bethlehem Lutheran Church LWML/Ladies Aid will host a drive-thru Chili and Soup Supper Sunday, Nov. 7, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
The menu includes choice of chili, chicken noodle or sauerkraut soup sold in 16- and 32-ounce containers; chicken salad and barbecue sandwiches; hot dogs; coconut cream, raisin cream, apple, peach, pecan and pumpkin pies; chocolate layered and cherry delight desserts.
A freewill donation will be accepted.
