Future Effingham County Child Care Needs Webinar
At 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, Effingham Regional Growth Alliance will host an informational community webinar focusing on the future supply and demand of child care in Effingham County.
EduDream, Latina-founded, women-owned and equity-focused research consulting firm, has led the research and will provide an overview of their findings.
“Effingham County is not alone in its struggle to provide adequate child care for the local workforce. As many are aware, child care providers have multi-faceted businesses with unique challenges. This ‘workforce behind the workforce’ is an integral component to the economic success of Effingham County. We intend to use the findings from the feasibility study to provide direction in addressing the future challenges of our workforce,” Courtney Yockey, Effingham Regional Growth Alliance President & CEO and Effingham County Childcare Research Committee Chairman, explained.
The study confirms child care needs are a critical need for workers since there are only 44 licensed child care slots for every 100 children in Effingham County.
Funding for the study was made possible by the Preschool Development Grant Birth to Five and Illinois State Board of Education in partnership with the Community Systems Statewide Supports Team at Illinois Action for Children and builds on work done by the Effingham County Community-Based Planning group and Effingham County Childcare Research Committee.
Register in advance for this webinar at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0piYtOVGQDGSRJmVBdaL9A. Everyone who registers for the webinar will receive an email with a recording.
