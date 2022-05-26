First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, June 3, at noon at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
The Chamber Foundation of Effingham County will be honoring eight total recipients: four high school and four adults. These $1,000 continuing education scholarships are awarded to area high school seniors and adults who are starting or continuing their secondary education.
The fee to attend the luncheon, which is open to the public, is $20 per person in advance. Register by Thursday, June 2, online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events, or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.