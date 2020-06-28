Drive-thru fundraiser
Friends of BSA Scout Troop 335 will be hosting a Drive-Thru Loaded Nachos Fundraiser on Friday, July 3, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. (unless run out sooner) at the Save A Lot Parking Lot in Effingham.
Nachos will be loaded with choice of pulled pork or seasoned beef, barbecue sauce, sour cream, jalapeno peppers, green peppers, onions, tomatoes or salsa.
While COVID-19 canceled summer camps, Scouts are starting to meet in person again and will be doing family camping and numerous other activities where proper safety and social distancing can be followed. Funds raised will be used for the camping and other activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.