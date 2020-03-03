Nonprofit training
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, in partnership with Forefront, is offering “Stand for Your Mission: How to Engage Board Members in Community Outreach and Advocacy” to area nonprofits on March 25.
The workshop will explore the role of the governing board in advocacy with experts from BoardSource. BoardSource will also provide support and resources to help board members become ambassadors for their organizations through simple advocacy and the use of their voices as committed and informed champions for their organization’s mission.
“Stand for Your Mission: How to Engage Board Members in Community Outreach and Advocacy” is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dieterich Bank Corporate Center (300 Sur Woods Drive, Effingham). The cost is $15 for Forefront members ($25 for non-members). Register online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/events.
Forefront is Illinois’ statewide association representing both grantmakers and nonprofits, as well as their advisors and allies. Its mission is to build a vibrant social impact sector for all the people of Illinois. Forefront provides education, advocacy and thought leadership, and facilitates collective action around issues that are important to its members and to the nonprofit sector.
