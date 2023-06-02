Coffee & Connections
The Effingham County Chamber will host its first Coffee & Connections event of 2023 on Wednesday, June 7, from 7 to 9 a.m. at Civil Design Inc.
The Chamber’s Coffee & Connections event is an alternative networking opportunity available to those who are unable to attend Chamber events during the day or evening. It is an intimate setting where you can drink your morning coffee and make connections all in one place.
Civil Design Inc. is the featured location, food and beverage host for this quarterly networking event. CDI’s new office building is located at 307 E. Washington in downtown Effingham.
CDI is a multi-disciplined civil engineering firm offering civil site, structural, land surveying and GIS services, with services separated into six primary service lines: Infrastructure + Analytics, Site, Structures, Survey, Transportation, and Water Resources.
The cost to attend Coffee & Connections is $10 per guest. Reservations are required and accepted until Tuesday, June 6.
A registration link and more information can be found on the Chamber Events Calendar or by calling the Effingham County Chamber at 217-342-4147.
