Tuscan Hills Winery will have “Sip for Cause,” benefiting FISH Human Services on Thursday, May 25, starting at 5 p.m.
With every Sip for a Cause, Tuscan Hills Winery will donate 20% of sales to the benefiting nonprofit.
FISH is a charitable, not-for-profit corporation, consisting of an interfaith all-volunteer group of area residents committed to elevating the quality of life for those in need in Effingham County. FISH derives its name from the early secret symbol for Christianity.
