Listening tour
State Rep. Brad Halbrook is continuing his district listening tour with a stop at the Sigel Township Building in Sigel 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25. The building is located at 104 W. Washington in Sigel.
“In a district as large as ours, it can be difficult for everyone who needs help or has an idea to share to travel to one of my district offices. Conducting a listening tour throughout the district is a great way for me to meet one on one with more of the folks that I represent to hear their concerns and suggestions, or to help with a problem they’re having,” Halbrook said.
Halbrook will be announcing more listening tour dates and locations in the coming weeks. Local residents are always welcome to call or stop by his Shelbyville office at 203 N. Cedar, 217-774-1306.
