Pre-Labor Day Picnic
St. Mary's church in Sainte Marie will have its 185th Annual Pre-Labor Day Church Picnic Sunday, Sept. 4.
The picnic will feature Sainte Marie-style chicken with potato salad, baked beans and water from 3 to 7 p.m. or until its sold out. People can dine outdoors on the picnic tables or inside in the parish center. Take home will also be available.
From 3 to 7 p.m. will be food and games, including pork burgers, chips, soda pop, Dairy Dee Ice Cream and bingo. A big ticket raffle and handmade quilt raffle will be held as well.
SOCO (A Little Southern Comfort) will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. and the Beer Garden will be open from 3 to 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.