Honey Tasting
Larry Quicksall of Effingham is a beekeeper and he’s bringing some samples for a honey tasting to the Effingham Public Library Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m.
He will also talk about the many benefits of beekeeping both for local ecology as well as for those who practice it. Not only does it help the local economy by pollinating crops, it also helps to calm stress.
Unlike local honey, store-bought honey, with the exception of raw honey, has been pasteurized, which may remove beneficial nutrients like pollen as well reduce its level of antioxidants. Additionally, store-bought honey may have added sweeteners or sugar such as corn syrup. The FDA guidelines state that unless it’s pure honey, it cannot be labeled as “honey” but as a “honey blend”.
The program will be in the Workman Room, located in the library’s basement.
To register for this free library program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Bingo in Teutopolis
Teutopolis Knights of Columbus will hold bingo at the K of C Center on Thursday, Oct. 20. Early bird bingo starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., so be sure to get there early. The Lightning Payout is $3,300. Please come and join us.
All monies go to charity.
