VFW meal
VFW Auxiliary Post 1769 will have a meal on Friday, April 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu includes fish or pork Loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked cabbage or other vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea and lemonade for $8.
Contact President Chuck Meyers for more information at 217-343-8313.
Kindergarten orientation
Altamont Lutheran Interparish School will have kindergarten orientation on Thursday, April 7, from 6 to 6:45 p.m.
Students will meet their teacher and visit the kindergarten room while parents complete paperwork and ask questions. Bring a copy of your child's certified birth certificate to the orientation. Students will need a full physical, dental exam, eye exam, current immunizations and a lead screening before school starts in August.
Call the school office at 618-483-6428 or email alisoffice2@gmail.com to RSVP.
