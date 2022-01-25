First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon at noon Friday, Feb. 4, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
The February luncheon will focus on "Hiring Best Practices" presented by Nikki Bloemer, PHR, VP of Human Resources & Marketing for Dieterich Bank.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $20 per person in advance and is open to the public. Register by Thursday, Feb. 3, online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.