Breakfast Buffet
Mason Christian Church Community Breakfast Outreach will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7 to 10 a.m.
The menu will include pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls, milk, juice and coffee. The cost is $6 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and ages 3 and younger eat free.
Proceeds will go to the Ila White Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Mason Christian Church is located off Illinois Route 37 in Mason. For more information call the church at 618-238-4728.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.