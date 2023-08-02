Food Pantry Summit
The Illinois Deer Donation Program is offering a Food Pantry Summit on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Land College Foundation & Alumni Center in Mattoon.
Extension will be offering training on food safety, the relationship of trauma in food and food dignity. Sessions will include information about Illinois Deer Donation Program and how to become a partnering pantry to receive ground venison for your pantry guests.
Food handlers training with certificate will be offered free of charge.
If your pantry wishes to partner with the Illinois Deer Donation Program, it is strongly encouraged for you or another pantry volunteer to attend this free training. Priority will be given to those pantries who have completed the food pantry summit during venison distribution this upcoming winter and spring. Register at go.illinois.edu/foodpantrysummit.
Lunch is included.
Illinois Deer Donation Program is funded in part by the Health Equity Achieved Together Project, a multi-disciplinary collaboration with University of Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education.
Contact Michelle Fombelle at mfombell@illinois.edu with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.