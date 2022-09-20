Chamber Destinations Travel Program
The Chamber Destinations Travel Program will host an informational meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. at the Effingham County Chamber office, located at 903 N. Keller Drive, Effingham.
A representative from Collette, a world premier travel company, will present "Spotlight on Tuscany."
Trip details include:
• May 2-10, 2023
• Nine days, 10 meals
• Round-trip group transportation from Effingham to St. Louis Lambert International Airport
• Round-trip air from Lambert, air taxes and fees, and hotel transfers
Highlights: The rolling hills of Tuscany are home to sprawling vineyards, medieval hill towns and cities steeped in history, culture and legend. Visit Siena, Pisa, Florence, San Gimignano and Lucca. Trip includes a seven-night stay in Montecatini Terme, the famous resort and spa town. Learn about the heroic deeds of World War II at remains of the Gothic Line and visit the Museum of Liberation. Partake in a Tuscan cooking class, and enjoy free time to explore Florence. Sample cheese at the farm where it is made, and enjoy local wines and the region’s cuisine.
A Zoom virtual option is available to those unable to attend the meeting. Those planning to attend should RSVP their attendance to Becky Brown at Bbrown@EffinghamCountyChamber.com or calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
More information about the Chamber Destinations travel program can be found online at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Chamber-Destinations-2.
