Gardeners Connection
The Gardeners Connection meeting will be on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be in room 128 in the Lake Land College Kluthe Center, located at 1204 Network Center Drive, Effingham.
The theme for the meeting is Taste Testing. Participants bring in new varieties or recipes using veggies or fruit from their gardens. Plates and napkins will be provided. All are welcome to attend. No membership or fees are required.
For more info contact Kay at 217-663-2280 or Brenda at 217-821-0051.
