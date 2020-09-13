Life Chain
Life Chain 2020 will be Sunday, Oct. 4, 2-3 p.m.
The event will start with a prayer service at 1:30 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center. Pro-life participants will line Henrietta Street, Keller Drive and West Fayette Avenue. Signs will be furnished. If standing is a problem, lawn chairs are welcome. Refreshments will not be served due to COVID-19.
Life Chain is a church and family event, not a rally or political extravaganza. Participants are to respect pedestrians, including those who oppose the chain and show only respect to motorists who indicate other sentiments.
All denominations are invited to attend.
For further information, contact Karla Slifer, coordinator, at 217-690-5282.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.