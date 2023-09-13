Girl Scouts Registration
Effingham County Girls in grades K-12 are invited to join Girl Scouts at a registration event Thursday, Sept. 14, at Evergreen Hollow Park red pavilion, 1110 Pelican St., Effingham, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Parents are welcome to join too as leaders or volunteers.
Cost of annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. All girls registering will get a free patch. For questions or more information, contact Sharon at 217-500-7505 or Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois at 800-345-6858.
