Suicide awareness event
“Tackling Suicide, Fishing for Awareness“ will be held July 17 at 9 a.m at Newton Lake Westside Boat Ramp.
The event is to bring suicide awareness to local communities. Anyone who has lost someone to suicide; who has made it through thoughts of suicide; and who wants to bring awareness and support those who struggle with depression, anxiety and feelings of hopelessness are invited.
A simple lunch will be provided, as well as bait and helpers to assist with poles. If you have extra tackle or tackle you do not use and want to donate, feel free to do so. Those who want to contribute or be a part of it with any services you offer are appreciated. If you do not have a ride and want to go contact kesneyestrada1983@yahoo.com or via Facebook.
Participants will be wearing turquoise and purple and have some shirts to donate as well. After the event, a link will be provided to order more shirts. Feel free to wear one of the suicide awareness colors, tie dye or whatever you choose.
The event is open to all kids and adults and is hosted by supporters of Effingham Unit 40 educational reform movement. If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, contact The Suicide Awareness Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
