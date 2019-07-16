Walk With a Doc
Join HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital at its next monthly “JustWalk” Walk With a Doc walking program on Saturday, July 20, at 9 a.m. to walk the TREC Trail, starting in the Kingwood Estates subdivision.
At the start of the walk on July 20, there will be a brief talk by a physician on excessive heat illnesses. Excessive heat can be fatal for adults and children alike. Join Walk With a Doc to learn the signs and treatment of heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps.
Walkers will then enjoy a refreshing and rejuvenating walk on the TREC trail with HSHS St. Anthony’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Jennings and other physicians who will provide support to the walkers and answer questions during the walk.
The walk takes place on a new part of the TREC Trail, in the Kingwood Estates subdivision, at the end of North Kepley Lane. To access this TREC Trailhead, enter North Kepley Lane on your smartphone map app or GPS, or follow the directions below:
Take Hwy 32/33 to Louie’s Corner and turn south onto County Road 1000 E/Lake Sara Road. Take Lake Sara Road to the end of the road; at the T, turn left/east onto East 1500th Avenue. Take East 1500th Avenue to Sportsman’s Drive – turn right/south onto Sportsman’s Drive. Take Sportsman’s Drive to East Kingwood Drive; turn left/east onto Kingwood Drive. Stay on Kingwood Drive until North Kepley Lane; turn right/south onto North Kepley Lane and drive to the end of the lane for the parking area for the TREC Trail.
