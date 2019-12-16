Cat Cafe
A One Day Cat Café will be held in the Workman Room at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library Friday, Jan. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. The library will provide tea, coffee, snacks and comfortable seating while the Effingham County Animal Shelter & Control will bring some of their rescue cats that are available for adoption.
Cat cafes originated in Taiwan, with one opening in Taipei in 1998. The cafe became popular with tourists as well as local visitors, who enjoyed the opportunity to interact with some furry friends. Since then, cat cafes have spread throughout the world.
“Many cat cafés, especially those in the United States, use the space as an opportunity to introduce people to adoptable felines, who might be having more trouble meeting forever families in a shelter setting.” said Programming Outreach Manager Catherine Bailey. “We were excited by all the enthusiasm for our first Cat Café in November – and wanted to support our other animal rescue organizations by providing their rescued felines the chance to find forever homes too.”
No registration is required to attend the Cat Café.
