Writing Your Life Story
Have you ever thought about writing your life story or do you have some unique experiences that you would like to write and share with others but aren't sure how to get started?
A good place to start is with Donna Ruble Saturday, Jan. 7, at 11:15 a.m. in the Luttrell Room, located in library’s lower level. Participants are encouraged to bring a notebook and a pen.
To register for this free program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
