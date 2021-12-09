Gift wrapping
The Chub Club Cancer Care Team will be gift wrapping at the Village Square Mall, Effingham, on the following dates and times:
Dec. 11, noon-6 p.m.
Dec. 12, noon-4 p.m.
Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Dec. 19, noon-5 p.m.
Dec. 20-23, 4-8 p.m.
Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
If you can't make it during these times, call Tina at 217-821-0213 or Danielle at 217-254-2301. Leave a message and your call will be returned.
Paper, bows and name tags are provided. A freewill donation will be taken.
All proceeds go to local cancer patients. The club hands out gift cards at the cancer center and at Christmas time adopts a family to buy gifts for.
Christmas Cantata
Trinity Lutheran Church in Stewardson will be the site of the 58th Annual Combined Lutheran Churches' Christmas Cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
After last year’s Cantata was canceled due to COVID, the Lutheran Choirs from Faith in Shumway, Grace in Strasburg, St Paul's in Sigel, St. Paul's in Strasburg and Trinity in Stewardson have combined to sing for this year’s Cantata. Mark Wascher will be the director. Krystal Friese will be the accompanist as the choir takes the audience through Jesus’ birth foretold (“Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming”) to the coming of the Magi ("Rejoice with Exceeding Great Joy”) and concludes with Handel's “Hallelujah Chorus."
There is no admission charge, but a freewill offering will be taken. Refreshments will be served in the church’s basement following the performance.
Kids Christmas Store
Mason Civic Center Annual Kids Christmas Store will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17.
Bring the kids to shop for presents for the family. Shopping is for kids ages 15 and younger.
Live Nativity
The New Life United Pentecostal Church of Effingham will perform a Live Nativity and Christmas carols on the Effingham County Museum (old courthouse) lawn in downtown Effingham Sunday, Dec. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. Hot Chocolate and coffee will be provided.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.
