First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, June 3, at noon at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
The Chamber Foundation of Effingham County will be honoring seven recipients this year. These $1,000 continuing education scholarships are awarded to area high school seniors and adults who are starting or continuing their secondary education.
Recipients include:
- Matt Hertzing, a 2023 graduate of St. Anthony High School who plans to attend Illinois State University to pursue a degree in business.
- Heaven Kinnison, a 2023 graduate of Dieterich High School who plans to attend Lake Land College and pursue a degree in early childhood education.
- Emily Konkel, a 2023 graduate of Teutopolis High School who plans to attend Eastern Illinois University to pursue a degree in physical therapy.
- Bailey Niccum, a 2023 graduate of Teutopolis High School who plans to attend Lake Land College to pursue a degree in education.
- Maci Niemerg, a 2023 graduate of Dieterich High School who plans to attend Lake Land College to pursue a degree in criminal justice.
- Krista Phillips, a 2022 graduate of Effingham High School who plans to attend Lincoln Trail College to study business.
- Isaac Vahling, a 2022 graduate of Teutopolis High School who plans to attend the University of Illinois to study music.
The number of scholarships awarded are courtesy of the funds generated by the annual EffingHAM-JAM and sponsors.
The June Featured Business will be Heartland Dental sharing information about the upcoming “My Heartland Documentary” community viewing scheduled for July 26 at the Effingham Performance Center.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $20 per person in advance. The luncheon is open to the public. Register by Thursday, June 1, online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events, or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.