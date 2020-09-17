Youth Quail/Pheasant Hunt
Effingham Area Chapter of Quail Forever will host a Youth Quail/Pheasant Hunt for ages 10 to 16 Saturday, Oct. 17, at Dan Hecht's Farm, 3684 Riffle Road, Louisville. Riffle Road is located off of Iola Lane. There will be signs.
Hunters must have a regular or apprentice hunting license and gun safety course completion is preferred. Hunters must bring their own gun and ammo.
Hunters are advised to register as soon as possible for scheduling and COVID-restriction purposes. Hunters are asked to wear masks and social distance.
To register, call Dan Hecht at 217-342-4111 (work) or 217-342-6226 (home), or email dannyhecht@danhecht.com.
