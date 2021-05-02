Cruise Night
Teutopolis Knights of Columbus will host a Cruise Night June 18 at Teutopolis Banquet Hall grounds.
The cruise will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Music and car show ends at midnight. There will be DJ, giveaways and a 50/50 drawing. Porkburgers, hamburgers, brats, hot dogs and refreshments will be available for purchase. No coolers are allowed. There is no registration or entry fee. Proceeds benefit CSS and the Teutopolis Banquet Hall.
For more information, contact Ted Brumleve at 217-857-3537, Brett Higgs at 217-925-5378, Deb Ruholl at 217-259-9656 or Cody Willenborg at 217-821-3730.
All vehicles are welcome.
