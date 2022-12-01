First Friday Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Holiday Inn Effingham.
The luncheon will feature seasoned individuals in the areas of legislative, financial, housing, the City of Effingham and the Effingham County Chamber. Presenters include Scott Cruz, officer, Greensfelder; Todd Hull, City of Effingham Economic Development Director; Jay Buehnerkemper, Effingham Community President-Commercial Loan Officer, First Mid Bank & Trust; Chris Etter, co-owner and agent, RE/MAX Key Advantage; and Lucinda Hart, MBA, CAE, Effingham County Chamber President and CEO.
CQI Associates is the December Featured Business and will share insight into the Chamber Energy Program.
The fee to attend the luncheon, which is open to the public, is $20 per person in advance. Register by Thursday, Dec. 1 online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events, or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147
