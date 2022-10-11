Jamboree Show
The Gym Bob’s Jamboree Show will be Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at 1 p.m. This will be the 1950s and ‘60s show.
The special guest will be Bryor Rhodes of Beecher City. In addition, Larry Clark from Decatur, Keith Clark from Pana and the entire cast of the Gym Bob’s Jamboree Band and singers will be featured.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday afternoon of each month at Gym Bob’s, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove. Reservations are not necessary but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
Teen Cuisine
Teen Cuisine is a program designed to teach youth important life skills that encourage a healthier lifestyle. Developed for youth in sixth through 12th grades, Teen Cuisine teaches important cooking skills along with healthy eating information in engaging, hands-on lessons.
Elizabeth Hartke, SNAP-Ed Community Worker, will teach the students some quick and easy recipes. A student workbook with recipes is provided to participating youth.
Teen Cuisine is on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 4 p.m. in the Children’s Program Room, which is on the second floor of the Effingham Public Library.
“It’s true that getting your kid a good college education or to learn a trade will make their lives better in the future. Well, teaching them healthy eating and cooking habits will also make their lives better in the future. It would add quality to their lives instead of subtracting years from them,” said Effingham Public Library’s Alvin Ealy.
To register for this free library program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
