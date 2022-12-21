Jamboree Show
The Gym Bob's Jamboree Show will be Sunday, Jan. 8, beginning at 1 p.m.
Special guests will be Carleigh Marinah of Fairfield and Terry Cottrell of Danville. The show will also feature Gym Bob's Jamboree Band and singers performing classic country and 1950s and '60s music for the whole family to enjoy.
The Jamboree Show is held at Gym Bob's, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove. Reservations are not necessary but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
