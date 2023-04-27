State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, is working to help local businesses access recovery funds through a state grant program implemented to help those greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
McClure is partnering with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to host a Back to Business online webinar on Wednesday, May 3, at 10:30 a.m. to assist businesses with the application process and to answer any questions related to eligibility.
Representatives from DCEO will be on hand to provide information and to guide business owners.
“These grants could provide a lifeline for struggling businesses,” said McClure. “I would encourage our local business owners to take part in the webinar to get help accessing these funds.”
The Back to Business program’s new round of grants has $175 million available to provide to qualifying restaurants, hotels and creative arts organizations. All applicants will receive a grant as long as they meet eligibility requirements and submit proper documentation and attestations required by the program.
To participate in the webinar, registration is required to RSVP@sgop.ilga.gov. Attendees must include their name as well as their business name, address and phone number.
Upon RSVP, participants will receive a link to the online webinar.
Applications for the Back to Business program are due Wednesday, May 10.
More information on the program can be found at https://dceo.illinois.gov/smallbiz assistance/b2b.html.
