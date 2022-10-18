Chili Supper
The Ladies Aid group at St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 17684 1st Ave, Louisville, will have their annual Chili Supper and Bake Sale on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The menu will consist of homemade chili, vegetable soup, sandwiches and desserts. There will also be a bake sale with a freewill donation that will go to assist Justin Traub and his family with expenses as he undergoes cancer treatments in St. Louis. St. John’s is located on the Effingham-Clay County line.
