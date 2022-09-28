Support Group
The Effingham Family Mental Health Support Group's monthly meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 13.
Guest speaker will attorney Scott Ealy. All are invited to this monthly meeting. The group meets at the First Baptist Church, 213 N. Fayette Ave., Effingham.
Family Mental Health Support is for the family and friends of a loved one with a mental health issue. The group is supportive of one another and shares common experiences and resources.
Anyone interested is welcome to come visit the Family Mental Health Support office on Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The office is located at 202 N. Banker St., Effingham, and is a friendly living room-type setting manned with volunteers. Persons interested can visit, play games, work a puzzle, read books from the office library, or look up resources from a list of therapists and psychiatrists located in Central Illinois. Phone messages can be left at 217-240-2330. A volunteer will respond at their earliest convenience.
