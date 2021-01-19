Candidate Academy
The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce and Effingham County Farm Bureau are co-hosting a Candidate Academy on Thursday, Jan. 28, for anyone who is a current candidate for public office or for those who are interested in holding public office. The event is also a good refresher for current office holders.
The two-hour event will be held at the Effingham Performance Center from 6 to 8 p.m. It is a nonpartisan event designed to educate, encourage and prepare citizens for public service and provide them with information on what it takes to run and win an elected position.
Speakers will cover the election process, Open Meetings Act, Freedom of Information Act and the commitment it takes to be an elected official. Speakers include Tracy Willenborg, attorney with Taylor Law Offices and attorney for the City of Effingham; Kerry Hirtzel, Effingham County Clerk and Recorder, and Jeff Bloemker, former Effingham mayor.
The event is being recorded and will be available on the Chamber’s website at effinghamcountychamber.com for future reference.
Individuals attending the event will be required to follow COVID protocols to wear a mask and safely social distance.
For more information, call the Effingham County Chamber at 217-342-4147. Those attending are asked to register at Candidate Academy – Event Registration (chambermaster.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.