Farmland Assessment Seminar
State Reps. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, and Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, are sponsoring regional seminars on farmland assessments with the Illinois Farm Bureau on Thursday, June 22.
Brenda Matherly of the Illinois Farm Bureau will present an update on the farmland assessment process at the regional events hosted by Clark County Farm Bureau, Clay County Farm Bureau and the Marion County Farm Bureau.
“Presentations were given three years ago about the reassessment to bring land values up to date around Illinois and we thought it would be a good time to update farmers about the assessment process and status specifically on farmland values,” said Niemerg.
The regional meetings are intended to serve farmers of the host county and neighboring counties at the following times and locations:
- 8–10:30 a.m. Clark County Farm Bureau
American Legion Post 90, 302 S. 8th Street, Marshall
Invited counties: Crawford, Cumberland, and Edgar
- 1–2:30 p.m. Clay County Farm Bureau
140 N. Church Street, Louisville
Invited counties: Effingham, Jasper and Richland
- 4–5:30 p.m. Marion County Farm Bureau
1630 N. Broadway, Salem
Invited counties: Bond Clinton, Fayette and Montgomery
“Farmland values are impacted not only by the current market but also by the quality of the soil and the potential in crop production,” said Wilhour, who is also a part-time farmer with his family. “We encourage all of the farmers to attend and learn about the assessment process and ask questions.”
For more information, contact Niemerg at 217-813-6036 or Wilhour at 618-665-4109.
