Physical Clinic
Shelby County Health Department will host a physical examination clinic on Thursday, May 4, at Stewardson-Strasburg schools.
Physical exams are required for children entering kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade. They are also required for all students participating in athletics.
There will be a $20 fee for the physical examination. Checks should be made payable to the Shelby County Health Department. Medical cards are accepted.
