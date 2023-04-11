Physical Clinic

Shelby County Health Department will host a physical examination clinic on Thursday, May 4, at Stewardson-Strasburg schools.

Physical exams are required for children entering kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade. They are also required for all students participating in athletics.

There will be a $20 fee for the physical examination. Checks should be made payable to the Shelby County Health Department. Medical cards are accepted.

