Trivia night
The Effingham Unit 40 Mentoring Advisory Board will have its fifth annual Trivia Night Saturday, April 9, at the Effingham Event Center, located at 1501 W Fayette Avenue, Effingham.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the contest beginning at 7. The theme is sports. However, trivia is not limited to just sports-themed questions. Prizes will be awarded for Best Dressed, Best Decorated Table and Best Team Name. A $1,000 raffle also will be held.
Cost is $800 for an eight-person team. Teams may bring in snacks.
Register online at https://bit.ly/3HHmq2T.
