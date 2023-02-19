Murders & Mysteries Book Club
The new Murders & Mysteries Book Club will begin in March and meet in the evenings at Effingham Public Library.
For the first meeting, the novel, “All Good People Here,” will be discussed. The book is by Ashley Flowers, who is also the host of a popular true crime podcast, “Crime Junkie.”
In the book, a journalist uncovers her hometown’s dark secrets when she becomes obsessed with the unsolved murder of her childhood. When Margot was a little girl growing up in a small Indiana town, her next-door neighbor – a 6-year-old girl – was murdered and the case was never solved. Now an adult, Margot returns to her hometown to help an ailing relative. While back, a 5-year-old girl the next town over is murdered in much the same way as Margot’s neighbor all those years ago. Now Margot vows to solve who murdered both of these little girls.
Murders & Mysteries Book Club will meet on Wednesday, March 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s Workman Room, located in the basement. The group will continue to meet on the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The Effingham library will make copies of each month’s selection available to everyone who wants to participate.
“True crime and mysteries are so popular at our library and people love to talk about the latest book they’re reading. Now they can come to the library and talk to other like-minded readers,” said Effingham Public Library’s Evening Program Coordinator Alexandra Estes.
To register for this free program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
