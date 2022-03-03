Author visit
Former Teutopolis resident and author Abbie Lorene will be at The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Fearday Cafe.
In "My Walk, My Way: Women Who Changed Their Lives One Step at a Time," Lorene writes of her struggles and lays out a plan on how to “to accept, embrace and love your body and whole self.”
Lorene is an alumnus of Teutopolis High School and Lake Land College. Teutopolis High School and College English Professor Al Church inspired her to follow her dreams, mentoring her to make it a reality.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.
No registration is necessary for this free event.
For questions or more information email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
