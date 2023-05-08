In 2023, mental health in the workplace continues to be a major focus. Over the past few years, more employers have realized they need to protect employee’s mental health and well-being and make these efforts a part of companies’ attraction and retention programs.
The Business Navigator Alliance of Southcentral and Southeastern Illinois is hosting a webinar to better understand the impact of employee wellness on the workplace on Thursday, May 18, at 2 p.m.
Lisa Ballinger, MA LCPC, Mental Health Clinic Specialist with Sarah Bush Lincoln Outpatient Psychiatry and Counseling and Ashley Dillingham, MSSW LSW, Program Director of the Wound Healing Center HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, will guide attendees in learning more about how they can support mental wellness initiatives for employees.
Information presented during the webinar will include a review of the mental wellness resources available for regional employers and recommended best practices.
There is no cost to attend and those interested can register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JYo6XH8cRH-UYLiRDpBk7w.
The Business Navigator Alliance of Southcentral and Southeastern Illinois was formed by Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham and Moultrie counties to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying for state and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The BNA, which can be found at www.ilbusinessnavigators.com, hosts outreach events, virtual office hours and provides one-to-one technical assistance.
