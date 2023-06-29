Fishing Derby
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, is sponsoring a Fishing Derby for children 4 to 15 years old on Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the White Oak Shelter at Sam Parr State Fish & Wildlife Area, located 13225 East State Highway 33 in Newton. Assisted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), kids must be accompanied by an adult.
“This is an opportunity to get our kids and grandkids outdoors for fresh air and activities that are fun for whole family,” said Niemerg. “We have some great fishing locations in Illinois and we want to show young people what they have available to them. In Illinois, there is no requirement for purchasing a fishing license for children up to 15 years of age.”
Educational presentations for all attendees will begin at 9 a.m. on water safety and how to bait a hook and reel in a fish. Coach Chris Bradley and members of the Newton Community High School Bass Team (The Newton Eagle Anglers) will be on hand to help with the Fishing Derby. Drawings for free prizes will be held at 11:30 a.m.
According to IDNR, there are primarily bluegill fish in the lake at this time, but there are also channel catfish, crappie and largemouth bass. They recommend using small hooks with long shanks and advise using Bee Moth bait.
Some fishing poles will be available for use by the kids for those who do not have a fishing rod and reel. For more information, contact Niemerg’s office at 217-813-6036.
