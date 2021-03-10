Veterans event
Veterans in Effingham and surrounding counties are invited to the "Reaching Rural Veterans Event" on Wednesday, March 17, from noon to 2 p.m. at Enduring Freedom Ministries, 304 South West, Shumway.
Representatives from University of Illinois Extension office, VA, H&R Block, Heartland Human Services, Grace and Truth Counseling and chaplains/pastors will be at the event. Also invited are state Rep. Blaine Wilhour and state Sen. Darren Bailey. There will also be free groceries for all veterans to take home and a home-cooked meal will be prepared.
The event, sponsored by Purdue University, is free. For questions, call Vickie at 217-240-0059.
5K Run/Walk
Family Life Center's First Annual 5K Run/Walk for Life will be April 24.
The event starts at 9 a.m. at the EPC, 1325 Outer Belt West, Effingham. Check in/late registration is 7:45 a.m. The cost is $25 per person or $75 per family.
Register by calling 217-342-5433, or go to runsignup.com/Race/IL/Effingham/FLC5KRunWalkforLife. You can also access the online link on Family Life Center Facebook page event.
