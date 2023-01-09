YMCA Open House
The Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA in Toledo will open their doors to the public for a Try The Y Open House from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at both their Mattoon and Toledo locations.
“With a new year upon us, we wanted to give the community an opportunity to experience everything that the Y has to offer,” Emily Hayden, YMCA Senior Program Director said. “We truly believe that the Y is more than just a gym, and we think people will feel that when they visit us.”
During the Try The Y event, shortened versions of some of the Y’s group fitness classes will be offered. These 20-minute sessions give visitors an opportunity to experience different formats without committing to an hourlong class.
“Group fitness classes are a great option for people who are just starting a fitness routine or who want to change up their current routine,” Trisha Louthan, YMCA Wellness Director said. “Having the accountability of a group can make a world of difference when it comes to achieving your health goals.”
Both facilities will also have their Wellness Centers, tracks, gyms and pools available for use by visitors during the event, and program directors will be on hand to share information about various healthy living opportunities that the Y offers such as the YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program and personal training.
Full event details can be found at www.mattoonymca.org.
