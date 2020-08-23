AFSCME Retiree Zoom meeting
This AFSCME Retiree Subchapter 87 will have a Zoom meeting for current members, new members or retired seniors on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. Zoom will allow you to either connect by computer or phone.
Jim Dixon will be the Zoom host for the meeting. Member and former Christian County Clerk Linda Curtin will be the guest speaker. Curtin has developed many personal relationships with numerous county clerks and will present a county by county of voting by mail, early voting and regular voting.
For more information or to register to participate contact David Spinner at 217-324-1028 or email Bspinner@consolidated.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.