Lake Sara Dam Run
Lake Sara Dam Run will be Saturday, April 3. The Half Marathon will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the 8-Mile Run and 6K Walk and Run starting at 10 a.m.
The Dam Run will start at 9352 East Park Avenue, Effingham. Lake Sara is five miles northwest of Effingham. Take Interstate 57 to exit 160, go north on Illinois 32/33 to Lake Sara Road and follow the signs.
Packet pickup and registration will be at the pavilion by the dam Friday 5-7 p.m. and Saturday 7-8:45 a.m. Free food will be available for participants and for family and friends for a freewill donation. All runners and walkers will receive a short-sleeve shirt if entry is received by Jan. 31. Awards will be presented following the races.
For more details and to enter, visit http://www.lakesaradamrun.com. Also visit Lake Sara Dam Run on Facebook. To become a sponsor, contact Ruth Rhodes at 217-254-9178 or email rif2run@gmail.com
All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Illinois and Effingham and Coles County Athletes.
