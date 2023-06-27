First Friday Networking Luncheon
The Effingham County Chamber will have its First Friday Networking Luncheon at noon Friday, July 7, at Pinky's.
The event is an opportunity for local business professionals, entrepreneurs and community members to come together and forge valuable connections.
The Networking Luncheon aims to foster an environment of collaboration, idea sharing and relationship building among like-minded individuals. Attendees will have the chance to expand their professional networks, exchange industry insights, and discover new business opportunities.
With the focus on networking, the entire hour is dedicated to participants connecting with fellow chamber members on a more personal level. Attendees also will enjoy a Pinky’s lunch.
Registration is required through the chamber's website at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/events. The fee to attend is $20 per person and is open to the public. Registration closes Thursday, July 6, at 3 p.m. Direct questions to Chamber Director of Marketing Nicole Morrison at 217-347-6282.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.