Women in Business Workshop
The Effingham County Chamber will host its Second Annual Women in Business Workshop, presented by Visiting Angels, on Friday, March 10, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at XCHNG in Downtown Effingham.
The workshop is designed to educate, encourage and inspire women and focuses on helping women gain confidence, strengthen communication skills, cultivate relationships, practice self-care, and support each other’s personal and professional successes.
The two featured presenters are:
- Maggie Meylor, Certified Professional Life & Business Coach, Strengths Champion, Certified e2grow Facilitator of True Forward Coaching. Meylor will present "Time Management is Not Logical – It’s Emotional. How to Be the Boss of Your Time."
- Jeanne Dau, Strategic Planning, Business Development, Coaching, Marketing, Training with Dau Consulting. Dau will present "Unstoppable Today – How to Hear and Be Heard."
The fee to attend the event is $30 per person in advance and includes light appetizers and beverages. Seating is limited. Register by Wednesday, March 8, (pending availability) online through the Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Events, or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.