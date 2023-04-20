Safe Sitter Class
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library and HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital are offering a free Safe Sitter (babysitting) Class in the Workman Room of the library, Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Safe Sitter prepares students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they’re home alone watching younger siblings or babysitting. Students learn life-saving skills such as how to rescue someone who is choking and helpful information like what to do if there is severe weather. The lessons are filled with fun activities and role-playing exercises. Students even use CPR manikins to practice CPR and choking rescue.
Funds to provide this training are provided by a grant from the Illinois Public Health Association.
To register for this free program, go to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1. For more information about the Safe Sitter Class, contact Lisa Hutson, Reference and Programming Coordinator, at lisa@effinghamlibrary.org or call at 217-342-2464 ext. 408.
