Lenten Benefit Concert
At 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, the Coles County Barbershop Chorus will present its annual Lenten Benefit Concert at the First Baptist Church, South 9th street in Mattoon.
The free one-hour program will feature the 25-man chorus, two ensembles and four quartets — one of them is a Women’s Sweet Adeline foursome. A young children’s group will also sing. The program features sacred music that traces the life of Christ from his birth to his crucifixion and resurrection.
A freewill offering is given to area food pantry and homeless shelter programs and typically more than $2,000 is collected. Because of COVID and other situations, the need for assistance is greater than ever. There will be a reception following the event.
